DENVER (KDVR) — From epic mountain views to scenic hikes to world-class skiing, the Centennial State has an endless number of opportunities for visitors and residents alike.

U.S. News & World Report released a list ranking the best places to visit in the United States based on a variety of factors including attractions, accommodations and dining options.

Top 10 best places to visit

Here is a look at the top 10 best places to visit, according to U.S. News & World Report:

Grand Canyon National Park Yellowstone National Park Yosemite National Park Maui Glacier National Park Zion National Park Honolulu Kauai Grand Teton National Park New York City

Colorado towns on the list

Two towns in Colorado made the top 30 list. Coming in at No. 24 on the list is Aspen.

“This luxe Colorado mountain town offers world-renowned ski slopes, high-end boutiques, trendy restaurants and a see-and-be-seen atmosphere. In addition to the downhill slopes available at Aspen Snowmass, there are plenty of Nordic trails in the area for those looking to go cross-country skiing.

While skiing is the primary activity of choice for most visitors, travelers can also choose to spend their vacation hiking the beautiful twin peaks of the Maroon Bells or exploring — either by car or bike — the 20-mile Independence Pass. Before leaving, hop on Aspen’s gondola to enjoy panoramic mountain vistas,” U.S. News & World Report said in its list.

Aspen is located around 200 miles from Denver in the mountains.

From panoramic views to the snow stake and even the gondola line, you can see a variety of angles from Aspen Snowmass ski area camera.

Coming in at No. 26 on the list is Telluride.

“This small mountain town in Colorado draws visitors year-round. During the winter, powder hounds can barrel down the surrounding Rocky Mountains before enjoying Telluride’s superb après-ski scene. Meanwhile, the summer months offer numerous opportunities for taking in gorgeous vistas from hiking trails and scenic thoroughfares,” U.S. News & World Report said in its list.

Telluride is located about 360 miles southwest of Denver. It has received multiple accolades over the last year, including being named the best place to travel in 2023 for mountain lovers as well as one of the most “magical” winter wonderlands in the U.S.