DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you are looking for someone to teach your kid how to ski or if you’re an adult hitting the Colorado slopes for the first time, you’re in luck.

Two Colorado ski schools were named as some of the best in North America.

USAToday named the top 10 best ski schools in North America based on a panel of ski experts and readers’ votes.

Best ski schools in North America

The ski and ride school at Winter Park Resort has classes for all ages and all levels.

The school provides beginner classes for youths and adults, as well as classes for intermediate-level skiers. It also offers a pro tip class with one-on-one coaching for personalized pointers to improve your shredding skills.

Copper Mountain’s Ski and Ride School provides seasonal lessons for adults and kids, as well as group classes and private family lessons. There are also classes for fine-tuning and intermediate-level skiers.

If you’re new to skiing or are just looking to get better, these schools provide classes for all ages and levels.