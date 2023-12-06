DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans don’t have to go far for powder. A recent survey picked 10 of the best ski resorts in North America, and two of the top-ranked spots are in Colorado.

USAToday ranked the top 10 ski resorts on the continent by asking a panel of experts and readers. These resorts were chosen because of factors like snowfall, varied terrain and lift access.

Out of the top 10, Winter Park Resort was third on the list. The mountain has over 3,000 skiable acres, 27 trails and 23 lifts, including three high-speed six-pack lifts, and a 10-person gondola.

Vail Ski Resort was also on the list at No. 7. It’s the largest resort in Colorado and the second-largest single mountain in North America. It has 195 trails with 32 lifts. Its longest run is four miles long.

Here’s the full list of ski resorts from USAToday.

10 best ski resorts in North America

While these two resorts were named as some of the best on the continent, you really can’t go wrong with any Colorado ski areas.

Fresh power is continually falling in the high country, and more trails are opening every day at ski areas in Colorado.

If you haven’t gone skiing or snowboarding yet, there’s still plenty of time. Just don’t wait until it gets too crowded.