DENVER (KDVR) — There is no shortage of beautiful places to visit and stay in Colorado, and according to one travel publication, two local resorts were voted as some of the best in the entire country.

Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards” for 2023 were released Tuesday, and Colorado took home a few accolades.

The travel magazine asked its readers to share their thoughts on the top resorts from around the U.S.

When coming up with the list of favorite U.S. resorts, Travel + Leisure rated hotels that were classified as either resort hotels, city hotels, or safari lodges and critiqued them based on rooms/facilities, location, service, food and venue.

Based on the criteria, readers choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The reader scores are the final average of those responses.

Of the top 15, two Colorado mountain town resorts made the list.

Hotel Jerome in Aspen

Coming in at number three, Aspen’s Hotel Jerome wowed guests with its array of activities and cuisine.

Here is what Travel + Leisure had to say about the resort:

“Guests come here to partake in everything from fly fishing on the Roaring Fork River to sampling nibbles and cocktails at the annual springtime Aspen Food & Wine Classic. ‘This is an exceptionally operated gem,’ shared one reader.”

Travel + Leisure gave Hotel Jerome a reader score of 98.51.

Hotel Jerome is part of the Auberge Resorts Collection and sits right along Main Street in downtown Aspen. It opened in 1889 at the height of the town’s silver boom, according to the resort’s website.

Madeline Hotel and Residences in Telluride

Coming in at number six on the list is another Auberge Resorts Collection resort. Travel + Leisure readers picked the Madeline Hotel and Residences as one of the top 15 resorts in the U.S. for its ski-in and ski-out amenities.

Here is what the travel magazine had to say:

“Stylish renovations to this ski-in, ski-out resort in the Rocky Mountains include the new Recovery Ski Lounge, where guests can try tailored post-workout therapies, and the Timber Room, an après-ski lounge, which one reader said not to miss.”

Travel + Leisure gave this resort a reader score of 97.71.

According to the hotel’s website, it offers a “chick yet approachable respite from Telluride’s active outdoor lifestyle.”

Full list of top resorts

Here are the top 15 resorts in the U.S. as picked by Travel + Leisure’s readers:

Nearly 165,000 readers completed the 2023 survey.