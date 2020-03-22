2 Colorado residents found at Dinosaur National Monument, 1 dead and 1 injured

Alert
DINOSAUR, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Colorado residents were located inside a remote area of Dinosaur National Monument on Saturday after being reported missing on Thursday.

A 58-year-old man was found deceased and a 65-year-old man was found alive and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Park Rangers at Dinosaur National Monument received a request from Moffat County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asking for assistance in the search for the two missing men.

They were last reported snowmobiling in the Wild Mountain area of Dinosaur National Monument, along the border of Utah and Colorado.

The men were located on Saturday by the use of helicopter survelliance.

An investigation is still ongoing.

