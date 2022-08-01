DENVER (KDVR) — Two Colorado residents died after a small plane crashed in Nebraska on the way to Iowa on July 25.

James Michael Holland, 80, of Fort Collins, and Daniel Benedict Zahner, 58, of Boulder, were the only two occupants of a two-seat private plane that left Greeley en route to Cherokee, Iowa. Zahner was a technology teacher at Boulder High School.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 8:40 a.m. north of Ringgold, Nebraska and several agencies responded to the incident.

The sheriff’s office said there was rain and drizzle with low visibility that may have contributed to the cause, but the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

Email from Boulder High principal

Principal Alana Morales, Ed.D. sent an email to the Boulder High School staff and families informing them of the loss and describing Zahner’s impact on the school’s community.

“All of our thoughts are with Mr. Zahner’s family at this time. He was instrumental in the creation of our innovative Millennium Lab and our robotics team The Landsharks, which is an award winning organization at Boulder High School. Dan truly loved his job and his students and deeply impacted the lives around him,” part of the email read.

Morales included grief counseling options for parents and students as well as on-campus sessions offered by the Boulder Valley School District’s trauma team.