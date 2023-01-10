Bruce Dejong, one of two deadly avalanche victims in Grand County on Saturday, and his daughter Danielle Devereux (Photo credit: Danielle Devereux)

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Colorado men were identified as those who died in an avalanche near Winter Park on Saturday.

Bruce Dejong, 58, from Northern Colorado and 52-year-old Darrin Kaderka from the Loveland area, were killed after getting caught up in an avalanche while snowmobiling on Corona Pass in the area of Mount Epworth and Deadman Lake.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said an avalanche was reported on Corona Pass around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and the initial report said two snowmobilers had become buried.

Rescuers located Dejong and performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe was set up for Dejong and FOX31’s Courtney Fromm is working to learn more about the avalanche victims.

A search and rescue effort was launched for Kaderka Saturday but the team was unable to locate him and a recovery effort continued on Sunday. Kaderka’s body was discovered around 11 a.m. by the recovery team.

Officials warn of dangerous avalanche conditions

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning anyone planning on recreating in the high country to be aware and prepared for dangerous avalanche conditions after four people have been killed in avalanches over the few weeks.

“Dangerous avalanche conditions will last through the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend,” Director of the CAIC Ethan Greene said.

Early and excessive snowfall has piled up on Colorado mountain passes and peaks which has become unstable and created avalanche-type conditions.

“We have seen more avalanches this year than we do on a typical year, and recently they’ve gotten much bigger,” Greene said. “We want everyone to enjoy the wonderful public lands in Colorado, and go home alive and well to their family and friends on Monday. We need everyone headed into the backcountry to plan their trip carefully and make sure they avoid avalanche hazards. We need to stop this deadly trend.”