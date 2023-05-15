DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are getting warmer outside and summer is right around the corner. If you are planning on doing some paddle boarding or kayaking, or just want to see breathtaking mountain views from a lake, there are many options in Colorado.

Trips to Discover recently released a list ranking the best lake towns in the United States.

Two of the top 16 are located in Colorado. One of those is Grand Lake, which comes in at number 8 on the list.

“The western gateway to Rocky National Mountain Park, the village of Grand Lake offers plenty of allure itself with a historic boardwalk, 60 shops, restaurants, bars, and galleries. The lake is the deepest and largest in Colorado, one of the best when it comes to all manner of water sports, including fishing and boating. On land, enjoy horseback riding, hiking, golfing, and four-wheeling,” Trips to Discovered shared.

The Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce said if you are planning to visit during the summer, be sure to plan ahead, be prepared for crowds, and make reservations.

You should pack a bathing suit, durable shoes for rocky trail hiking, a water resistant layer, and an extra layer of light insulation for colder evening temperatures, the chamber said.

Grand Lake is located about two hours from Denver.

At number 16 on the list is Dillon.

“While Lake Dillon is close to multiple renowned ski resorts, it’s a summer playground too, with 26 miles of shoreline and a backdrop of the magnificent Rockies. Enjoy splashing around, boating, sailing, and more. Dillon Marina offers charter cruises, boat rentals, and weekend sailing regattas. You can also fish for your dinner as it’s stocked with salmon, cutthroat, and brook trout,” Trips to Discover shared.

During the summer, Dillon is home to a farmers market every Friday. You can go boating on Lake Dillon and you can also check out the Lake Dillon Beer Festival.

Dillon is located about an hour and 15 minutes from Denver.

Top 16 lake towns in the U.S.

Here’s a look at the top 16 lake towns in the United States, according to Trips to Discover:

Copper Harbor, Michigan Rangeley, Maine Burlington, Vermont South Lake Tahoe, California Lake George, New York Mammoth Lakes, California Chelan, Washington Grand Lake, Colorado Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Lake Placid, New York Lake Lure, North Carolina Greensboro, Georgia Osage Beach, Missouri Big Fork, Montana Lake Havasu City, Arizona Dillon, Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said our state is home to the 150-mile-long Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, as well as small mountain lakes and large reservoirs.