DENVER (KDVR) — Last month two Colorado holiday markets were nominated as some of the best in the United States for USA TODAY‘s 2022 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

On Friday, USA TODAY released the final results and Denver’s Christkindlmarket finished as the third best holiday market in the U.S. The Georgetown Christmas Market finished seventh overall.

Here is a look at the final rankings:

If you want to check it out for yourself, the 2022 Denver Christkindlmarket will continue through Dec. 23. It is free and open daily at Civic Center Park.