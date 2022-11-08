DENVER (KDVR) — USA TODAY has nominated two Colorado holiday markets for being the best in the United States for the 2022 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

Denver’s Christkindlmarket and the Georgetown Christmas Market made the top 20 list of holiday markets competing for the honor of being named the best in the U.S.

Voting is underway from now until Dec. 5. You can vote once a day. As of Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, Denver is ranked in third place and Georgetown is in 16th.

Here is a look at the full list:

  1. Carmel Christkindlmarkt – Carmel, Indiana
  2. Bethlehem Christkindlmarkt – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
  3. Denver Christkindlmarket – Denver, Colorado
  4. Downtown Holiday Market – Washington, DC
  5. Vancouver Christmas Market – Vancouver, British Columbia
  6. European Christmas Market – St. Paul, Minnesota
  7. Nutcracker Market – Houston, Texas
  8. Christmas In The Village – Mount Blanchard, Ohio
  9. Christkindlmarket Chicago – Chicago, Illinois
  10. Light Up The Beach Holiday Night Market – St. Augustine, Florida
  11. Peoples Gas Holiday Market – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  12. Savannah Christmas Market – Savannah, Georgia
  13. Kerstmarkt – Holland, Michigan
  14. Old World Christmas Market – Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
  15. Christmas Village in Philadelphia – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  16. Georgetown Christmas Market – Georgetown, Colorado
  17. Helen Christkindlmarkt – Helen, Georgia
  18. MADE SOUTH Holiday Market – Franklin, Tennessee
  19. Mifflinburg Christkindl Market – Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
  20. Tomball German Fest – Tomball, Texas

In 2021, the Denver Christkindlmarket finished as fifth best in the country.

The 2022 Denver Christkindlmarket will start on Nov. 18 and last through Dec. 23. It is free and open daily at Civic Center Park.

The 2022 Georgetown Christmas Market will take place during the first two weekends of December.