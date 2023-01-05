DENVER (KDVR) – Whether you’re in the process of clocking into job number one, job number two or job number 12, you might be interested in learning what towns are more equipped to support secondary job-havers than others.

Just how well the state’s housing market will behave over the coming years is up in the air, which is why many are choosing to pad their finances by adopting a second or even third source of income.

According to recent reporting from FOX31’s Data Desk, the flow of incoming transplants has withered down to a trickle, but that doesn’t mean those new to the area won’t welcome the assistance of a supplementary paycheck.

This is something that those who conducted a study over at LLC.org uncovered when they measured which cities in the country best support those with side jobs.

Where Colorado cities rank among the best for ‘side gigs’

It may be the snowed-in sagas that the state can at times produce, or it may be another entirely unrelated mountainous metric, but two Cenntenial State cities were named among those that best serve residents with a side job.

Of the top 20 ranked towns in the country, the two Colorado entries named to the list were Colorado Springs, which claimed sixth, and Denver, which earned the No. 16 slot.

Top 20 cities for those running a side hustle in 2023

Salt Lake City, Utah Gilbert, Arizona Scottsdale, Arizona Madison, Wisconsin Chandler, Arizona Colorado Springs Seattle, Washington Fremont, California Raleigh, North Carolina Minneapolis, Minnesota Tampa, Florida Lexington, Kentucky Lincoln, Nebraska Durham, North Carolina Boise, Idaho Denver San Jose, California Portland, Oregon Albuquerque, New Mexico Mesa, Arizona

It must be something out in that crisp desert Arizona air because the Grand Canyon State was the only state to beat Colorado in the side-gig-supporting list, taking home four spots in the process.

How LLC.org produced these rankings

Researchers leading this study came to this conclusion by taking into account the following factors:

Side hustle affordability LLC filing fees and income tax rates

Flexibility to start a side hustle Percent of residents who work from home Average weekly working hours Average commute time

Economic environment Unemployment rate

Accessibility factors Percent of the population with broadband internet Percent of those who own a smartphone



So, now that you are armed with this bit of financially fortifying information, perhaps take into consideration which locations best statistically support a multi-pronged work-life ahead of your next move.