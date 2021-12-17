2 Colorado Christmas markets rank in top 10 as the country’s best

DENVER (KDVR) – Two Christmas markets in Colorado that celebrate old-world German and European traditions have been ranked within the top 10 on USA Today’s Best Holiday Market list for 2021.

Coming in at No. 5 on the list, the Denver Christkindlmarket located at Civic Center Park boasts authentic German and European holiday traditions. The market is free and opens every year on the Friday before Thanksgiving, and lasts through Dec. 23.

According to its website, the market offers offers an authentic German holiday experience, including opportunities to meet St. Nikolaus, Krampus and the Christkind herself.

The Denver Christkindlmarket is produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter.

Ranked No. 7, the Georgetown Christmas Market takes place during the first two weekends of December. The market is centered in Strousse Park in downtown Georgetown and includes activities such as Victorian dressed carolers and a visit from St. Nicholas.

The top holiday market in the country, according to USA Today, is the Carmel Christkindlmarkt in Carmel, Ind.