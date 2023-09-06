DENVER (KDVR) — Out of the top 100 most beautiful colleges in the United States, two local universities made the list.

College Rover, a college search website, reviewed the top 10 colleges in each state on Yelp and TripAdvisor, and then looked at the number of reviews using the word “beautiful” and compared it to the total number of campus reviews.

Here’s what the website found:

The University of Colorado Boulder is the 15th most beautiful college campus in the U.S. while the University of Denver is ranked 28th.

CU Boulder is ranked above the College of Charleston, a school known for its alluring looks. Meanwhile, DU was above Tulane, a historic university made out of white stone and bricks.

Here are the top 30 out of the 100 most beautiful colleges in the United States:

Davidson College Rhodes College University of Puget Sound Sewanee: The University of the South Washington and Lee University Mount St. Mary’s University University of Mississippi University of California Santa Barbara Elon University Baylor University Indiana University Bloomington Whitman College Washington University in St. Louis Louisiana State University University of Colorado Boulder College of Charleston Aquinas College University of North Alabama Huntingdon College Bennington College Southern Methodist University William & Mary Vanderbilt University Pepperdine University Salve Regina University Oregon State University Duke University University of Denver Cornell University Tulane University

It’s for the best that the Colorado schools didn’t rank higher. The study shows that the top 10 most beautiful colleges’ average tuition is $55,413, which is about $15,000 higher than the rest of the top 100 schools’ average tuition.

The average in-state tuition for CU Boulder after financial aid is $22,000, while DU is $33,000.