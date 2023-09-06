DENVER (KDVR) — Out of the top 100 most beautiful colleges in the United States, two local universities made the list.

College Rover, a college search website, reviewed the top 10 colleges in each state on Yelp and TripAdvisor, and then looked at the number of reviews using the word “beautiful” and compared it to the total number of campus reviews. 

Here’s what the website found:

The University of Colorado Boulder is the 15th most beautiful college campus in the U.S. while the University of Denver is ranked 28th.

CU Boulder is ranked above the College of Charleston, a school known for its alluring looks. Meanwhile, DU was above Tulane, a historic university made out of white stone and bricks.

Here are the top 30 out of the 100 most beautiful colleges in the United States:

  1. Davidson College
  2. Rhodes College
  3. University of Puget Sound
  4. Sewanee: The University of the South
  5. Washington and Lee University
  6. Mount St. Mary’s University
  7. University of Mississippi
  8. University of California Santa Barbara
  9. Elon University
  10. Baylor University
  11. Indiana University Bloomington
  12. Whitman College
  13. Washington University in St. Louis
  14. Louisiana State University
  15. University of Colorado Boulder
  16. College of Charleston
  17. Aquinas College
  18. University of North Alabama
  19. Huntingdon College
  20. Bennington College
  21. Southern Methodist University
  22. William & Mary
  23. Vanderbilt University
  24. Pepperdine University
  25. Salve Regina University
  26. Oregon State University
  27. Duke University
  28. University of Denver
  29. Cornell University
  30. Tulane University

It’s for the best that the Colorado schools didn’t rank higher. The study shows that the top 10 most beautiful colleges’ average tuition is $55,413, which is about $15,000 higher than the rest of the top 100 schools’ average tuition.

The average in-state tuition for CU Boulder after financial aid is $22,000, while DU is $33,000.