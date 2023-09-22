AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — At least two of the seven children taken to the hospital following a deadly Wednesday night fire remain hospitalized, according to family members.

Relative Justina Tucker said 7-year-old twins Tavion and Tyshawn remain in the pediatric ICU at Children’s Hospital Colorado, where doctors are working to remove soot and ash from their bodies.

“The amount of black soot that was coming out of their stomach was unbelievable,” Tucker said. “I’m concerned with how much time they spent inside the home breathing and inhaling and swallowing what was flying around.”

Tucker said doctors told her they do expect the boys to survive, but their long-term outlook remains unclear.

“They will not know the amount of damage that they have sustained until they wake them up,” she said. “Brain damage, or anything like that.”

Tucker said her sister is the mother of four of the kids who were living in the home at the time of the fire. Two of them, 2-year-old Tiffany and 9-year-old Jazzmine, reportedly died in the fire.

Aurora Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

FOX31 has reached out to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office for the cause of death information and will update this article following a response.