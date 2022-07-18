DENVER (KDVR) — (Update: 6:35 a.m.) The Denver Police Department says two children who went missing on Sunday after getting off a light rail were found safe.

Earlier:

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two young girls who were last seen possibly getting off of a light rail.

Police said the 10-year-old and 11-year-old girls were last seen riding the light rail from Douglas County to Denver and possibly getting off at 1600 California Street.

We reached out to DPD to find out what time the girls were last seen and are waiting to hear back.

If you have any information on where the girls might be or if you see them, please call 720-913-2000.