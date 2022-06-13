PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Update (10:30 a.m.): The Parker Police Department says the parents of two children found wandering alone have been located.

Earlier story:

The Parker Police Department is searching for the parents of two children who were found alone near the Parker Hilltop Complex on Monday morning.

Police said the boys, approximately 18 months old and 3 years old, were found in diapers near 19600 Clubhouse Drive.

“We are currently with the children and they are safe,” police said.

If you recognize the children, please call 303-841-9800.