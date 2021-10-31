2 juveniles, 2 adults found dead in Colorado Springs home

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities say that four people were found dead at the scene of a home in an incident that prompted a shelter-in-place order on Saturday in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

Two juveniles and two adults were found dead in a home in the 1300 block of Pleier Drive in what police are saying is a murder-suicide.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said around 10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the home on a report of someone on scene who was seriously injured and needed help.

Police say the reverse 911, otherwise known as a shelter-in-place or Everbridge, was sent out as the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Unit was requested to respond to the scene and they were gathering evidence at the time. The sheriff’s office says that alert was sent without having all details available at the time and it was out of an abundance of caution.

The sheriff’s office says there is not a threat to the community at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not identified the victims.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact 719-520-6666.