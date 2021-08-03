2 charged with attempted murder after Aurora woman shoots alleged intruder

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A man and woman from Aurora are accused of attempted murder after the woman shot an alleged male intruder.

Police say 25-year-old Emily Strunk called police on July 21 after she shot a man who she had a previous relationship with after he allegedly forced his way into her apartment in the 15000 block of East 13th Avenue.

Strunk allegedly told investigators that the man assaulted 27-year-old Kevin Wertin, and that’s when she decided to shoot him.

Strunk was detained at the time, but then released while police investigated. She has now been arrested along with Wertin and each face one charge of attempted murder in the first degree.

The man who was shot after allegedly breaking in is still in critical condition and his identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. There is a reward of up to $2,000 and you can remain anonymous.