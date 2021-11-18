2 charged in fatal street racing crash killing a 21-year-old woman

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men are being charged in the fatal street racing crash on Sheridan Boulevard and 105th Ave. last Sunday.

Shimpson Huynh 30, and Adrian Lau, 21, are being charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving — a class four felony — after racing each other on southbound Sheridan Boulevard the evening of Nov. 14.

Around 9 p.m. Lau, in a white Honda Accord, and Huynh, in a blue Infiniti Q50, left Raising Cane’s Chicken. The two began to race around 120th Ave.

Witnesses stated to Westminster police they were passed by the two vehicles, saying the drivers were going around 100 miles per hour.

When Huynh reached 105th Ave., he collided with victim Annika Williams, 21, who was attempting to make a left hand turn in her black Honda HR-V onto 105th Ave.

Lau and other witnesses ran to Williams and pulled her out of the car. One witness gave her CPR after they found no pulse. Williams’ dog was found dead at the scene. Williams later passed away that evening at Good Samaritan Hospital.

While Lau stated to police he and Huynh were racing, Huynh didn’t outright admit he was trying to street race with Lau.

Both men were booked into Jefferson County Jail after being medically cleared following the crash.