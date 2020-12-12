2 Central City firefighters found dead in their home, investigation underway

CENTRAL CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Central City firefighters were found dead in their home Friday morning.

According to the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Cody Allen, 29, and his wife, volunteer firefighter Shelby Allen, 27, both grew up in Gilpin County. They married two years ago and were looking forward to raising a family.

“Both Cody and Shelby’s families have been members of this community for many, many years,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Cody had been with the Central City Fire Department as a volunteer since July 2009 and was recently hired to be a full-time lieutenant. Shelby had been a volunteer firefighter since February 2016.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the deaths. It did not provide details about the investigation.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the Allen Family, Central City Fire Department Family and our

community at this devastating time,” the sheriff’s office said.