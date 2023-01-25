LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of an alleged carjacking victim said the incident happened in a parking lot and involved her son and his girlfriend.

Christina, who doesn’t want her name used, said her 21-year-old son and his girlfriend were eating fast food in a parking lot Monday on South Wadsworth Boulevard when they were carjacked.

“They went to get a bite to eat,” she said.

The mother said her son’s girlfriend was hit in the head and has a concussion.

“They yanked her out of the car and hit her in the head with the butt of the gun and split her head open,” she said.

In addition to the vehicle, the couple was also robbed of several hundred dollars in cash. If you’d like to help the family, a GoFundMe account has been established.

Christina said Lakewood Police have captured the suspects. The stolen vehicle has yet to be found.