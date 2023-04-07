Two brush fires sparked along Interstate 70 near Peña Bouelvard on April 7, 2023 (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

DENVER (KDVR) — Fire crews worked to put out two separate brush fires that sparked Friday afternoon near Interstate 70 and Peña Boulevard.

The two “slow-moving” fires were reported around 2 p.m., according to tweets from Aurora Fire Rescue. Both Denver and Aurora fire crews responded. Denver International Airport pinpointed a fire location near 40th Avenue.

Aurora Fire Rescue said that crews had containment on both fires by about 2:35 p.m. One was east of the intersection and one was west. They were about an acre each.

“No buildings were threatened and no injuries occurred,” Aurora Fire tweeted. An investigation into the cause was ongoing.

A view of the fire from Colorado Department of Transportation cameras showed a stretch of charred grass beside the interstate.