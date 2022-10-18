DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver district attorney has charged two brothers in a 2021 double homicide that occurred at a house party.

According to the DA’s office, on May 1, 2021, 20-year-old Mariceo Negrete and 22-year-old Josiah Salas were at a house party on North Odessa Street in Denver. Sergio Rodarte Jr, who is currently 24 years old, and Andrew Rodarte, who is currently 23 years old, allegedly arrived at the party and got into an argument with Negrete.

The DA said that the prosecutors claimed Sergio and Andrew pulled out semi-automatic weapons and shot and killed Negrete and Salas.

On May 4, 2021, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner found both victims had died from gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths as homicides.

Sergio is charged with:

Four counts of first-degree murder

Four counts of possessing a weapon as a previous offender

Sergio Rodarte Jr. was charged in a 2021 double homicide. (Credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

Andrew is charged with:

Four counts of first-degree murder

Four counts of possessing a weapon as a previous juvenile offender

Andrew Rodarte was charged in a 2021 double homicide. (Credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

Sergio and Andrew will appear in court for a bond hearing on Dec. 9.