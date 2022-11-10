Three people were hurt following an apartment fire that displaced all the residents that lived there. (Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Two boys are facing 100 counts each from a fire that killed a mother and daughter on Halloween.

Kathleen Payton, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter Jazmine Payton-Aguayo were killed in the blaze, 10 people were injured and every resident in the 32-unit complex of Tiffany Square was displaced located at 935 Sheridan Blvd., south of Sloan’s Lake Park.

District Attorney Alexis King officially filed the charges Thursday but prosecutors have not decided if the 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy will be tried as adults. The charges and counts the two are facing are:

Two counts of first-degree murder – extreme indifference

39 counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference

15 counts of first-degree arson

One count of felony criminal mischief

One count of misdemeanor criminal mischief

42 aggravated juvenile offender sentence enhancers

The boys were arrested on Nov. 6 by Lakewood police and are being held without bond and will be back in court on Monday.