DENVER (KDVR) — Two Boulder women plead guilty to a felony charge after a man died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Grace Kohler, 23, and Elizabeth Brown, 24, plead guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to import a controlled substance to the United States from Mexico.

According to the plea agreement, Kohler and Brown went with another woman to Mexico on Aug. 12, 2021, for a vacation. While there, they went to a pharmacy called Pharmacy Libra and purchased $300 for 30 pills of supposed oxycodone for a mutual friend.

The women took the substance back to Denver by putting it in other containers like a multivitamin container and a container for cold and flu medicine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the women did not declare the controlled substances that they imported into the U.S.

Once back in Boulder, the women gave the substance to a mutual friend. On Aug. 18, 2021, the man’s roommate found him dead in his bedroom with a sandwich bag filled with 29 pills, according to the attorney’s office.

A laboratory analysis revealed the pills in the bag contained fentanyl and not oxycodone. The man died of fentanyl intoxication.

“The only safe and reliable place to get legitimate prescription medications is from a trusted and licensed pharmacist within the United States,” said DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge David Olesky of the Rocky Mountain Field Division in the press release. “The cartels are driving addiction across our country through the trafficking of fentanyl. This is precisely why DEA launched its One Pill Can Kill Campaign in 2021. Today, 70 percent of the pills seized by DEA contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl. We can’t say it enough – don’t purchase pills on social media or take a pill provided by a ‘friend’.”

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2024, while Kohler is scheduled for March 7, 2024.