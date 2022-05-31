DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team recovered the body of a person missing after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on Sunday.

CPW said they recovered the victim’s body in 107 feet of water early Tuesday morning along the north shore of Lake Pueblo State Park after searching all night.

“Our MERT team worked all night and around 5:45 a.m. we located a victim in 107 feet of water,” said Joe Stadterman, park manager at Lake Pueblo and MERT team member.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office after they are positively identified and the next of kin has been notified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, a second victim, Jessica Prindle, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday.

The boat capsized around 7:37 p.m. on Sunday, according to a witness who reported seeing the incident near the north picnic area.

When CPW Rangers responded, they rescued eight juveniles and three adults.

“This is a tragic loss of life,” Stadterman said. “And it underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water. If you are on or even near the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket.”

CPW said if a drowning is confirmed by the coroner, it would be the eighth drowning in Colorado in 2022.

Colorado experienced its worst year on the water ever in 2020 when 34 people drowned. Another 22 people drowned in 2021, according to CPW.