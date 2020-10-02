2 Black women sue Denver Fire Department, claiming racial and gender discrimination

DENVER (KDVR) — After allegedly being targeted for the color of their skin and their gender, two Black women are suing the Denver Fire Department for discrimination.

The civil lawsuit, filed in United States District Court Wednesday, claims “the severe and pervasive hostile work environment to which the DFD subjected Plaintiffs because of their race and sex made it all but impossible for them to succeed.”

The lawsuit claims Da Lesha Allen and Charmaine Cassie were harassed because of their race and sex, and the fire department retaliated against both for complaining, even going as far as terminating Allen.

Allen joined Denver Fire Department in 2019, and Cassie joined in 2018.

The lawsuit claims Allen was written up for behavior that her classmates were not disciplined for, like putting on fire gear too slowly during the academy.

In one example listed in the lawsuit, a white male trainee put his gear on more slowly than Allen. However, he was not disciplined, with the instructor saying he forgot to set his stopwatch for the white man.

Both plaintiffs quote superiors within the fire department for using language they felt was derogatory, and embraced stereotypes against Black people and women.

Cassie claims a captain told her that she was going to have problems getting through the academy because of the culture at DFD, saying “she should keep her head down and act like a slave” in order to get through the process.

In one incident described in the lawsuit, a captain at Station 4 allegedly told Allen he heard she was “weak,” that he “didn’t like [her] attitude” and that he “believed in tradition.”

“What we have concluded is the Denver Fire Department has a culture and a history of being a good ole boys’ club — mostly a good ole white boys’ club — and these two African-American woman were harassed mercilessly,” said David Lane, an attorney with Kilmer, Lane and Newman LLP who is representing Allen and Cassie.

Lane said the women were constantly under a greater degree of scrutiny than their white and male peers.

“It’s really demoralizing. It has taken some great courage for them to step forward and go forth with this,” Lane said, adding, “They are confident — they have witnesses, they have test scores. They can prove they are good enough and the only explanation for all of this is race and sex discrimination.”

READ: Full lawsuit filed on behalf of Allen and Cassie

The Problem Solvers reached out to the City and County of Denver, which is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. A spokesperson said the City cannot comment on a pending lawsuit.

Allen and Cassie are demanding a jury trial on the issues brought up in the suit. The lawsuit points out how the City of Denver has historically paid out more than $1 million in gender discrimination suits against the fire department.

DFD has faced a number of issues this year.

In May, a firefighter was demoted for trying to get a stove, sofa and hot tub paid for as medical expenses.

In February, DFD’s chief resigned after a comedian made inappropriate jokes involving sex toys at a gala he organized in 2019.