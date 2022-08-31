NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers had to get involved after a bear injured a resident in New Castle, according to officials in Garfield County.

In a Facebook post, a county spokesperson said it happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning in the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood. Officers shot the bear after learning it hurt the resident.

Officers with CPW were able to find three cubs in the area. One was shot and two others stayed in a tree, according to the post. A county spokesperson said officers hoped to get the cubs down and out of the area at some point Wednesday.

FOX31 has reached out to CPW to see if there are more details about the encounter, the condition of the two bear cubs and what circumstances surrounded the attack.

CPW officers will generally euthanize bears if they no longer have fear of humans or after an attack to prevent future bear attacks.

FOX31 has reached out to Garfield County to get an update on the victim’s condition as well and will update this story when more details become available.