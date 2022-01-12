2 Aurora women arrested at Las Vegas airport for resisting arrest, hitting baggage employee

LAS VEGAS (KDVR) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested two women from Aurora after witnesses say they attacked a Spirit baggage employee.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened at Harry Reid International Airport on Jan. 6.

A Delta employee reported to a LVMPD officer that two women had just hit a Spirit employee in the baggage office.

The women were identified as Adreonna Adair, 26, and Destiny James, 29.

According to the arrest report, the LVMPD tried to make contact with the women and investigate the report, but the women told him he had, “no right to stop them or touch them.” The report states the officer told the women he needed them to stand by while he investigated the report at the baggage office, and he said they refused to comply.

At that point, the officer said he told the women he would not touch them if they would have a seat at the baggage carousel while he completed his investigation. The women refused to comply, according to the officer, and that’s when he tried to grab their arms. He said he repeatedly asked them to stop, and they were not allowed to leave, but they refused, according to the arrest report.

The officer requested backup and the women were eventually arrested.

During the investigation, police learned the baggage employee had lacerations to her eye and her glasses were broken. She was taken to the hospital, according to the arrest report.

Adair and James were arrested for public conduct and resisting a public officer. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 3.