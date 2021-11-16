2 Aurora shooting victims have ‘long haul’ ahead, Chief Wilson says

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two victims in the drive-by shooting that put six Aurora Central High School students in the hospital are looking at a long road to recovery, according to Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.
Two victims have a “long haul” ahead and are still in the hospital, Wilson said. She didn’t say whether more than two are in hospital.
Two of the three victims receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital have been released.
No suspects are in custody and no information has been released. However, Wilson said the department has images of suspect vehicles that it will release if the cars are not located.
The six students are between the ages of 14 and 18. Aurora Central High School, which is located at 11700 E. 11th Ave., had the perimeter of the school secured by police after the shooting.
- Male – 14 years old
- Female – 15 years old
- Male – 16 years old
- Female – 16 years old
- Male – 17 years old
- Male – 18 years old
The Aurora Police Department said in a release Monday night, “Initial information obtained is there were possible suspects on foot as well as driving-by in a vehicle.”
Related:
- Aurora Nome Park shooting news conference
- ‘I got shot’: Video captures sounds of Aurora drive-by near high school
- Aurora nurse rushes into action after 6 teens shot near her home
- ‘A public health crisis’: Aurora calls emergency meeting after 6 teens shot
- Teens brought to Aurora hospital ERs after shooting near Central High School
- Multiple violent crimes reported at Nome Park before Monday’s shooting
- Aggravated assaults are at record highs in Aurora
- How you can help in the Nome Park drive-by shooting in Aurora
- Politicians react to youth violence after shooting near Aurora high school