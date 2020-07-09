2 Aurora police officers fired for Elijah McClain photo scandal file appeals

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two of the Aurora officers fired for being in photos taken at the Elijah McClain memorial have filed appeals against the discipline.

FOX31 Problem Solvers confirmed that officer Kyle Dittrich and officer Erica Marrero are appealing their termination. Both were fired last Friday after an investigation into a photo that had been shared through text with other officers.

The photo showed officer Jaron Jones with his arm around Dittrich’s neck in what appears to be a choke hold while Marrero stood nearby smiling. Jones resigned after the investigation into the photo became public.

Dittrich and Marrero’s appeals were filed with the Aurora Civil Services Commission on July 8. The next step will be for a hearing to be held, at which time all evidence will be reviewed and the commission will rule on whether to uphold or adjust Interim Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson’s disciplinary decision.

A third officer, Jason Rosenblatt, was also fired after responding to the photo saying, “HaHa.”

