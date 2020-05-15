2 Aurora men charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of Commerce City man

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young announced Friday that Kyle Schneider and David Jacobs have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Larry “Eddie” Gomez in Commerce City.

Schneider, 29, and Jacobs, 41, are charged with one count of first degree murder after deliberation, three counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference and one count of crime of violence, according to the district attorney’s office.

About 5:30 a.m. on May 8, Commerce City police responded to a home in the 7000 block of Garden Lane on a report of neighbors finding an unresponsive man inside the home.

When officers arrived, they found Gomez dead.

Authorities have not yet provided details about the circumstances that led up to Gomez’s death.

Preliminary hearings are set for both defendants on July 31 in Division G of Adams County District Court.