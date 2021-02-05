2 Aurora dogs need new homes after both owners die

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two dogs in Aurora are waiting for new homes after their owners died, seven months apart.

Five-year-old “Oakley” and 5-year-old “Penny” are now being cared for at Aurora Animal Services.

According to Aurora police, in June 2020, one of the dogs’ owners died by suicide. A few weeks ago, the dogs’ other owner did the same.

Penny is already eligible for adoption. Oakley requires ligament surgery and will need several weeks of rehabilitation before the Lab mix is available.

“These are both very loving dogs,” says Anthony Youngblood, Aurora Animal Services division manager. “They’re going to make a great pet for someone else that decides they want to adopt them. One just needs to get healthy first.”

You you are interested in adopting either dog, please call: 303-326-8280

“They will be great additions to any family,” adds Youngblood.

Suicide Resources:

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or depression, the following resources are available:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255): Speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn how to help someone in crisis, call the same number.

Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (1-844-493-8255): If you are in crisis or need help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. When calling Colorado Crisis Services, you will be connected to a crisis counselor or trained professional with a master’s or doctoral degree.

The Trevor Project (1-866-488-7386): A 24/7 resource for LGBT youth struggling with a crisis or suicidal thoughts. The line is staffed by trained counselors.