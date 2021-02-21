2 attempted murder suspects arrested after I-25 shutdown, shelter-in-place issued

DENVER (KDVR) — Police arrested two males early Sunday morning for investigation of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting that put a woman in the hospital.

Officers responded to a shooting on West Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25 around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the suspects shot a woman multiple times in a car. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the scene which led to southbound I-25 at West Colfax being shutdown while officers searched for them, according to Denver police.

Approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, police spotted a vehicle matching the description of the shooting suspects’ and pursued it. Officers chased the fleeing car, stopping them in the area of West Byers Place and South Tejon Street. Three suspects fled on foot which prompted the issuing of a shelter-in-place.

One man and a juvenile male that were arrested are being held on investigation of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting on West Colfax. The third suspect in custody has not been charged in the incident but investigators are still determining their role.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.