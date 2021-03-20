2 arrests made in Westminster double murder

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Police arrested two men on Friday connected to a double murder that occurred outside a bar on March 6.

Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Ray Muniz was charged with first-degree murder – after deliberation and first-degree murder – extreme indifference, according to WPD. He was also charged with attempted first-degree murder – after deliberation.

Robert Ernest Manzanares, 43, was charged as an accessory to first-degree murder, WPD reported.

Around 1 a.m. on March 6, a man and woman were shot outside a bar on the 6800 block of Lowell Boulevard following a fight, WPD said.

“Witnesses are advising that a fight took place at the bar and escalated to shots being fired. There is no danger to the public at this time and detectives are on scene investigating the incident,” WPD said at the scene.

The victims were transported to the hospital where they both died.

WPD worked with Thornton Police and the North Metro Task Force to identify the suspects and make the arrests.