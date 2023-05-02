Brandon Graterol-Castro, 22, is being held on charges of kidnapping and assault. (Credit: Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a 25-year-old man early Friday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that witnesses at the RTD Park-N-Ride at South University Boulevard and Dad Clark Drive saw the victim being forced out of his vehicle and into a light-colored minivan.

Several hours later, DCSO said the victim escaped and suffered substantial injuries.

The victim’s vehicle was finally located in Rockford, Illinois, where police took one suspect, 22-year-old Brandon Graterol-Castro, into custody. A second suspect, 30-year-old Deivis Jose Chaves Pinto, was arrested in Douglas County.

The suspects are being held on charges of kidnapping and assault. Detectives said they are still looking for the vehicle the suspects were using, which is described as a white or light blue minivan.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Sgt. Amanda Falkner at 303-784-7861.