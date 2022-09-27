AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a shooting the left a 39-year-old man dead.

The shooting happened on Sept. 17 around 12:43 p.m. near South Ironton Street and East Kentucky Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man sitting inside a vehicle with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity will be released from the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

Detectives said they worked to develop leads by analyzing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Police said they arrested Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, on suspicion of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

If you have any information, please reach out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.