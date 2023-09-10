Empower Field and downtown Denver as seen from SkyFOX (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Fans leaving Empower Field at Mile High after the Denver Broncos game Sunday may have noticed police officers making arrests just a few blocks away from the stadium.

The Denver Police Department told FOX31 that there were two people fighting near 17th Avenue and Julian Street, about half of a mile west of the stadium.

According to DPD, the initial call indicated that there was a gun brandished at the scene of the fight, but police did not find any gun and said that the claim was unfounded upon investigation.

Two people were arrested, and the fight resulted in minor injuries, DPD said.

Police said both parties were arrested for public fighting, which often means disorderly conduct, and one was arrested for assault.

DPD said officers were checking on others who may have been injured.