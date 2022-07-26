LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man and woman were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on July 16.

Darla Rodriguez, 29, and 37-year-old Adam Vilders are being held at the Arapahoe County Jail on second-degree murder charges.

Littleton police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of West Riverwalk Circle around 3:20 a.m. and found Luke Scott Clayton, 28, who had been shot multiple times in the chest.

Clayton died on the scene.

Littleton police said at the time they were searching for a white sedan and a white Honda CRV in relation to the shooting.

The two suspects were arrested on July 22.