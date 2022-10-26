AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men were arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in early August that killed a man and his two dogs, the Aurora Police Department said.

Stephen Carter, 22, and Cullin Barnes, 45, are facing charges of trying to influence a public servant, as police said the two allegedly lied to investigators about the incident.

The investigation identified Cullen as the vehicle’s owner and that he was in the car but who was driving when Jason Lyman, 41, and his two dogs were hit and killed has not yet been determined. Cullen told police he was not driving at the time and investigators are examining forensic evidence to figure out who was behind the wheel.

What investigators said happened

Around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Reservoir Road and East Mansfield Avenue. Aurora’s first responders found a man lying in the grass along with his two dogs. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and both dogs were killed.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a Toyota Sequoia stopped in the middle of South Reservoir Road. The investigation determined the Sequoia veered off the road and hit Lyman and his dogs as they were walking on the sidewalk.

The Sequoia also hit a bus stop, several street signs and an electrical box before coming to a stop and the driver fled the SUV.

APD is still piecing together all the factors involved in the crash and offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone with useful information in the investigation.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.