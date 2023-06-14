DENVER (KDVR) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a road rage shooting that killed a 48-year-old man in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Juan Carlos Rivas-Luna, 18, of Aurora, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, and Aracely Enriquez, 18, also of Aurora, was arrested on one charge of accessory to first-degree murder.

Juan Carlos Rivas-Luna was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection to a road-rage shooting that killed a 48-year-old man. (Aurora Police Department) Aracely Enriquez, 18, was arrested on a charge of accessory to first-degree murder in connection to a road-rage shooting that killed a 48-year-old man. (Aurora Police Department)

Rivas-Luna and Enriquez were taken into custody in the 1000 block of Hanover Street by the Aurora Police SWAT Team without incident. The arrests followed a week-long investigation, according to APD.

On June 5, Stephen Dennis Qualls of Denver was shot and killed near South Havana and East Idaho Place. Qualls had just posted a video to his Facebook page saying he was excited about being offered a job as a light rail train operator for RTD.

Police told FOX31 that there were other people in the car with the victim, including two small children.

The suspect had been driving erratically and ended up stopping next to the victim’s car at a stoplight where the shooting happened.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

This is the third road rage shooting in Aurora in the last two months, and two of those have been deadly.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.