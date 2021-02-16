2 arrested in connection with drive-by shooting on I-76

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a highway drive-by shooting, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said Tuesday.

On Feb. 10 about 11:35 p.m., the victim was driving east on Interstate 76 when a dark sedan drove by. The front-seat passenger fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun at the victim, according to detectives.

The victim’s vehicle was hit by multiple bullets, shattering glass and piercing the vehicle.





Isaiah Cain Trujillo-Tucson (also known as “Scuuba”) and Alexis Mary Fernandez (also known as “Lucky”), pictured above, were arrested on Feb. 12 following an investigation. Both are from Westminster.

Investigators discovered that Trujillo-Tucson and Fernandez knew the victim.

Trujillo-Tucson was arrested after he was found driving a black Volkswagen sedan near a apartment complex. After ACSO detectives used stop sticks to disable the sedan, he ran away and was captured.

ASCO said several handguns and a “modified AR-15 style rifle” were recovered.

Detectives say Fernandez tried to get rid of the weapons.

Trujillo-Tucson, 22, is identified by the ACSO as a member of the Bloods gang. He is facing attempted first-degree murder and menacing charges.

Fernandez, 19, is facing attempted first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence charges.

Trujillo-Tucson and Fernandez are currently being held in the Adams County Detention Facility, according the ACSO. Both could face additional charges.