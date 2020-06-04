2 arrested in connection to fatal Adams County shooting; victim identified

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday in Adams County.

On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Maquala Ranee Glenn, 23, and Estevon Isaiah Garcia, 27, had been arrested. Deputies requested they both be charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Garcia, also known as “Statick B,” is a member of the Bloods gang, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garcia is from Thornton. Glenn is homeless.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., deputies responded to the 8100 block of Brighton Road on a report of a dead man in a driveway.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was identified as Quincy Brewer, 34, of Highlands Ranch.

Brewer was shot while sitting in a vehicle with the suspects in front of 8141 Brighton Rd., the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office investigated alongside the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAVEN), a task force which investigates and works to suppress gun and gang violence in the Denver metro area.

Glenn and Garcia are being held in the Adams County Detention Facility.