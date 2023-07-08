DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said two people were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a motorcyclist on Interstate 70 near Colorado Boulevard on July 4.

Cesar Ramirez-Rivera, 21, and Nelson Miranda-Rivas, 25, are being held for investigation of first-degree murder, DPD said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. and was initially reported as a crash. When police began the investigation, it was determined the motorcyclist had been shot. He later died at the hospital.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation, and the district attorney’s office will determine charges when it is completed.