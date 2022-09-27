Two teens were arrested after threatening a high school. (Credit: City of Steamboat Springs)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Steamboat Springs High School was placed on a secure perimeter and two teens were arrested after a threat was reported to “Safe2Tell.”

According to the Steamboat Springs Police Department, officers received a “Safe2Tell” complaint through 911 on Monday night. Officers said the complaint referenced a photo of a male holding what appeared to be an AR-style rifle along with a threatening caption.

On Tuesday, SSPD identified the suspect as 18-year-old Zachery Durham who is not a student at the high school. Officers then contacted staff at the high school and quickly located Durham along with 19-year-old Damion Rhodes, who is a student at the school, in the parking lot.

According to SSPD, Rhodes was seen loading a magazine in what appeared to be a rifle at the school’s parking lot.

Officers contacted Durham and Rhodes and located what they said was an airsoft gun hidden in their vehicle.

Police investigate threat at Steamboat Springs High School (Credit: Shannon Lukens)

As a result of the situation, SSPD said that the high school was placed on a secure perimeter. Students were allowed to move within the building and lessons were able to continue.

“We take potential threats and threats of violence very seriously,” said Chief Sherry Burlingame. “We

immediately began investigating the incident and attempting to locate the suspect. We’re glad officers

were able to intercede and that the concerned party shared the tip.”

SSPD said Durham and Rhodes were arrested for interfering with an educational institution and attempted felony menacing.