2 arrested after trying to steal catalytic converter, shooting at DougCo deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Two suspects are in custody after leading Douglas County deputies on a chase and shooting at them.

No officers were harmed.

The pursuit happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning. The incident forced officials to close Quebec Street at Collegiate Drive to C470.

The chase, which included a foot pursuit, lasted around 15 minutes. Police told FOX31 the incident started when the suspects tried to steal a catalytic converter off another vehicle.

One suspect was transported to the hospital after they jumped off a low bridge during their attempted escape from deputies.

No other property was damaged and no other victims were involved.

