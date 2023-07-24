DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were arrested after attempting to shoot at a man who was walking his dog in Westminster.

Sunday at 6:16 p.m., Westminster Police were called to a shooting near 76th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The intersection is in the southwest corner of Wolff Run Park.

According to police, the victim was walking his dog when a man got out of a car and confronted him.

WPD said the suspect fired at the victim, but the victim was not hit. It is unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The suspect got back in the car and fled. Once Westminster officers arrived at the area they located a vehicle matching the suspect’s description and attempted to stop it, but the car continued to drive away.

Officers pursued the suspect’s car up until it crashed near 48th and Lincoln Street in Denver, which is about 10 miles away from the original shooting location.

After the crash, two suspects ran from the scene. However, Westminster police arrested both suspects and took them into custody.

No officers were injured in the pursuit.