AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were arrested following a crash that closed down Alameda Avenue to 6th Avenue.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted out a traffic alert on Saturday at 1:02 p.m. after Interstate 225 northbound was closed between Alameda Avenue and 6th Avenue for a crash.

Alameda Avenue to 6th Avenue was closed due to a crash.

Aurora Police responded to the crash and said two vehicles were involved and no one was injured or transported to local hospitals.

Through their investigation following the crash, after the two cars collided a third approached the scene after likely knowing the people in the initial crash.

The third driver attempted to start a fight with the other person involved in the crash.

Aurora Police arrested two people and seized two weapons found in the third vehicle that approached the collision after attempting to fight the other drivers.

21-year-old Anthony Lawton and 38-year-old Robin Lawton were arrested at the scene and charged with felony menacing.

Police do not believe the road rage incident that happened at Chambers and Evans in Aurora on Saturday night is related to this incident.