DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were arrested after a fight broke out at a high school football game Friday night, Aurora Police Department said.

APD said one of the people involved was a juvenile who had a handgun on them, and the other was an adult who was arrested for “obstruction and disorderly conduct.”

It happened at the Aurora Public Schools stadium during a football game between Rangeview High School and Vista PEAK Prepatory.

APD said it responded to reports of fights at the game. When crowds of people would not leave, more officers were called to the scene and it was cleared without any incident or serious injuries, APD said late Friday night.

The rest of the game was canceled in the interest of student, staff and family safety, Aurora Public Schools told FOX31. As of Saturday afternoon, two people were arrested.

APS said it was “disappointed and troubled” after multiple people watched others engage in fights at the game.

“We want to acknowledge the quick action and response from our APS Security Team and the Aurora Police Department. We are reviewing our game management protocols to ensure all future events can be enjoyed by district patrons,” APS said. “We ask for our community’s support in preventing future disruptions to our games.”