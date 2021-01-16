2 armed ‘patriots’ say they’ll no longer go to rallies at Colorado Capitol after FBI visits home

DENVER (KDVR) — Two men from Colorado Springs who identify themselves as “patriots” have decided to not attend rallies at the Capitol on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They changed their minds after they say Federal Bureau of Investigation agents along with local police went to their home Friday afternoon.

Dustin and Justin Brooks told us this past week they had planned on attending events focused on the presidential inauguration.

The two men said they had wanted to come to Denver and voice their opinions and protest legally. They said they had no intention of inciting violence. They also said they planned on carrying their weapons in a legal manner and that they wanted to carry them for self-defense.

However, those plans changed after the visit from the FBI.

The Brooks brothers told FOX31 reporter Vicente Arenas the agents asked them if they would be carrying their weapons. They say they were also told there could problems at the demonstrations.

Both brothers said they changed their mind on their own accord and decided not to attend the rally.

The Brooks were involved in an altercation at a previous non-related rally in Colorado Springs last year but they tell us all charges were dropped.

FOX31 has asked the FBI for a comment. A spokesperson says the bureau is working on giving an update regarding our questions.